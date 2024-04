How do you defend Caitlin Clark? WNBA player shares insight ahead of Iowa-UConn Final Four There is no stopping Caitlin Clark, but Veronica Burton and the Wildcats had a pretty good strategy during her time at Northwestern. The 3-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (and Newton native) chats with Dan Roche about slowing down the Iowa superstar, plus her impact on women's college basketball and the basketball world in general.