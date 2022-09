Taco truck owner Clint Smith serves up fresh ingredients with a side of kindness. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid has more.

Food Truck Friday: South Shore Taco Guy Taco truck owner Clint Smith serves up fresh ingredients with a side of kindness. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid has more.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On