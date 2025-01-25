Dumpling Daughter, Pickleball Smoothies and Oscar Nominations on The ReMIx On this week's The ReMix, Nadia Liu Spellman from Dumpling Daughter shows off a cozy meal to cook during the winter months. Comedienne Katthy Griffin previews her show at Boston Symphony Hall with Brandon Truitt. Film critic Ty Burr breaks down the best actor and actress categories from this year's Oscar nominations. Chef Chris Coombs shows us the best smoothies and salads they offer at the eateries at Bosse Pickleball at the Natick Mall. And a Framingham father and son duo who both play and fix up old vintage pinball machines. 00:00:00 - 00:08:00 Dumpling Daughter 00:08:01 - 00:11:56 Kathy Griffin 00:11:57 - 00:14:12 Oscar Nominations 00:14:13 - 00:19:12 Bosse Smoothies 00:19:13 - 00:22:00 Pinball Machine Repair