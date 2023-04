The Massachusetts Forest Fire Control Program has 42 towers staffed due to dozens of wildfires. WBZ-TV’s Christina Hager reports.

DCR fire tower operators on alert amid dry conditions The Massachusetts Forest Fire Control Program has 42 towers staffed due to dozens of wildfires. WBZ-TV’s Christina Hager reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On