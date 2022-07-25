Watch CBS News

David Ortiz and Dan Roche: The Bloopers

Dan Roche spent plenty of time with David Ortiz throughout the years, which led to plenty of laughs. Enjoy an eight-minute collection of the moments where they both had a tough time keeping it together.
