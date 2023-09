Dan Roche goes 1-on-1 with Danielle Marmer, general manager of Boston's new PWHL team WBZ's Dan Roche chats with Danielle Marmer, a Foxboro native who was just named the general manager of Boston's new team in the Provincial Women's Hockey League. Before getting a GM job, Marmer spent a year with the Boston Bruins as a player development and scouting assistant.