Legal Sea Foods president Matthew King told WBZ TV's Levan Reid they hope to sell 11,000 cups or bowls of chowder Monday.

"Chowda Day" raising money for Boston Children’s Hospital Legal Sea Foods president Matthew King told WBZ TV's Levan Reid they hope to sell 11,000 cups or bowls of chowder Monday.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On