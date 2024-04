Celtics-Heat Game 1 gets chippy at the end as Jayson Tatum leads Boston to blowout win Steve Burton and Cedric Maxwell discuss the Celtics' blowout win in Game 1 against the Heat, including Caleb Martin's hard foul on Jayson Tatum late in the game. Max loved Martin's foul and Boston's reaction to it, after the Celtics took their foot off the gas a bit late in the game. They discuss Kristaps Porzingis being a difference-maker for the Celtics this postseason.