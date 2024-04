Can Red Sox remain road warriors this season? And who will fill the void left by Triston Casas' inju While the Red Sox can't seem to win at Fenway Park this season, they can't be beat on the road! Dan Roche and Joe Weil discuss the team's success on the road to start the season and how Alex Cora is keeping the team together despite a rash of injuries. They also discuss the continued success of the starting rotation, and give their take on a few funny stories from around Major League Baseball.