Bruins have found their game and have Maple Leafs on brink of elimination in NHL Playoffs The Bruins will look to send the Maple Leafs into the offseason on Tuesday night when they resume their NHL playoff series at TD Garden. Brad Marchand's strong play and Jeremy Swayman's incredible goaltending -- plus some great special teams contributions -- has the Bruins up 3-1 in the series. Steve Burton and Bob Beers discuss the series so far on WBZ-TV's Sports Final.