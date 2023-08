WBZ got a rare look inside Brockton Hospital rebuilding from a devastating electrical fire last February. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Brockton Hospital ER reopening delayed due to supply chain complications WBZ got a rare look inside Brockton Hospital rebuilding from a devastating electrical fire last February. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On