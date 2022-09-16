Watch CBS News

Brad Marchand skates for first time since surgery

Bruins winger Brad Marchand hit the ice at Warrior Ice Arena for the first time since undergoing offseason hip surgery. He wasn't alone, either, as Charlie McAvoy also partook in some light skating drills.
