Paul Landry joined the Quinsigamond Community College baseball team while studying for a new career. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.

51-year-old amputee playing baseball at Mass. community college Paul Landry joined the Quinsigamond Community College baseball team while studying for a new career. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On