10-year-old fan Tanner Dikan on signing 1-day contract with Bruins The Bruins signed 10-year-old fan Tanner Dikan of Topsfield to a one-day contract on Sunday, part of Make-A-Wish Rhode Island. Tanner also got to announce the starting lineup and meet with Bruins players after the team's win, including his favorite player, B's forward Brad Marchand.