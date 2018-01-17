Watch CBS News
Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

Chan joined WBZ-TV in July 2017 after spending three years at WWLP-TV in Chicopee, MA as their Statehouse Bureau Correspondent and fill-in anchor. During her time at the Massachusetts Statehouse, she covered political scandals, statewide elections and controversial legislation.

Chan is a graduate of Suffolk University where she earned a B.S. in broadcast journalism. As a Chinese American, Chan is a proud member of AAJA (Asian American Journalists Association).

First published on January 17, 2018 / 10:25 AM

