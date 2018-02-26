Steve Burton WBZ-TV

Steve Burton is a sports anchor and reporter for WBZ-TV. A New England native, he joined WBZ-TV in August 1994. Prior to that Burton worked as a sports anchor and reporter for New England Sports Network (NESN) since 1988. While at NESN, Burton hosted the pre- and post-game shows for the Boston Red Sox.

Raised in Framingham, Massachusetts, Burton grew up in a sports family. His father, Ron Burton, played for the New England Patriots football team. Young Burton graduated from Framingham High School, where he was the quarterback for the school's football team and went on to play quarterback for Northwestern University.

When he's not working at WBZ-TV, Burton spends much of his time working at the Ron Burton Training Village, a year-long training program that enriches the lives of inner city youth by focusing on education, leadership, physical wellness and spiritual growth. He also serves as a board member on several children's charities including the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Burton received a bachelor of science degree in Communications and a master's degree in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern University. He lives in the Greater Boston area with his wife and four children.