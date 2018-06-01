Emmy Award-winning journalist Paula Ebben co-anchors WBZ-TV News at 5:30PM. Ebben is also an anchor for CBS News Boston and reports across all newscasts including WBZ-TV News' "Eye on Education" reports.

A Central Massachusetts native raised in Shrewsbury, Ebben previously worked as an anchor and reporter at New England Cable News. Before joining NECN, Ebben was an anchor and reporter at WGMC-TV in Worcester.

Ebben received a 2014 Columbia DuPont Award and a 2013 Peabody Award as part of WBZ-TV's team coverage of the Boston Marathon Bombings. She has been nominated for multiple New England Emmy Awards for Anchor, Consumer Reporter, Education Series and for Writing. In 2005, Ebben received a regional RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Feature Reporting. In 2011, she was chosen to report for all CBS stations from The Royal Wedding in London, England. She has also reported from the Democratic ('04) and Republican National Conventions ('04 and '16). She has interviewed First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House, reported from the Canonization of the Popes in Rome and covered the three city visit of Pope Francis to the United States.

Ebben graduated cum laude from Boston College with a BA degree in English. She does volunteer work for Bridge Over Troubled Waters, the Boston College Alumni Board of Directors, the Women's Alumni Mentoring Program at Boston College, Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart and The Roxbury Latin School.

Ebben and her husband reside in the Greater Boston area with their four children.