Paul Burton (WBZ-TV)

Paul Burton is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News. Burton joined the stations as a participant in the "CBS News Development Program" and from WLNE-TV in Providence, where he worked as a general assignment reporter since the spring of 2003.

A true local reporter, Burton was born and raised in Framingham, MA along with brother Steve Burton. He attended Northwestern University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and a Master's degree in Journalism. Burton received a second Master's degree as well as a Doctorate in Ministry degree from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary.

Prior to becoming a journalist, Burton led a successful career as an athlete. From 1994-1997 he was an ALL Big Ten punter at Northwestern, taking part of two Big Ten Championships, and playing in both the 1996 Rose Bowl in Pasedena, CA and 1997 Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL. Burton also spent time in the NFL as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

In addition to his career and studies, Burton is associate pastor at Tremont Temple Baptist Church. Burton also serves as director of the Ron Burton Training Village, a youth sports camp founded by his father, Ron Burton, in 1985. Through the medium of sports Burton works with children ages 11 to 18 on how to succeed in life and succeed both on and off the field.