Louisa Moller (WBZ-TV)

Louisa Moller is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

Moller joined WBZ-TV in October 2015, after working as a general assignment and investigative reporter for WTIC-TV, the FOX affiliate in Hartford, Connecticut. During her time in Hartford, she covered a wide range of stories including the tragic Sandy Hook shooting massacre and the Boston Marathon bombing. She also uncovered flaws in Connecticut's online health insurance exchange and the state's landmark gun control legislation. Before WTIC-TV, Moller was a reporter at CBS affiliate, WTHI-TV, in Terre Haute, Indiana. Prior to that, Moller was a reporter for WFFF-TV in Burlington, VT.

Moller is a graduate of Boston College and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.

