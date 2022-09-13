WBZ-TV's Lexie O'Connor CBS Boston

Lexie O'Connor is a meteorologist with the WBZ-TV NEXT Weather Team. Born and raised in Holden, she is thrilled to be back in her home state.

Lexie went to Wachusett High School and then onto Boston University where she majored in Broadcast Journalism. She started her news career as a reporter at WKTV in Utica, NY and then went onto WGME in Portland, ME where she found a new passion for weather.

Lexie became a Meteorologist after completing Mississippi State's Broadcast Meteorology program while reporting and forecasting in Portland. She has since been nominated for a New England Emmy for her work both in the studio and out in the field as a Meteorologist.

Lexie joined the CBS Boston team in 2022 after working as the Morning Meteorologist on Portland's CBS and Fox morning show Good Day Maine, and she is excited to forecast for the communities she grew up in.

Outside of work, Lexie loves exploring new places around New England with her husband and young daughter, and enjoying New England's four seasons from skiing in the winter, to the beach in the summer.