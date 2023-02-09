Laura Haefeli CBS Boston

Laura Haefeli joined WBZ News in February 2023 as a multi-skilled journalist. As an East Coast native, Laura is thrilled to call Boston "home."

Laura arrived in Boston from our CBS station in Sacramento where she worked as a reporter, starting in February of 2020, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. She covered the first cruise ships landing at the port of Oakland carrying American passengers and interviewed one of the first COVID positive patients on U.S. soil. She covered fatal California wildfires, the 2020 presidential election, and countless breaking news and feature stories.

Laura began her career as a reporter with News 12 Networks in New York City. She simultaneously worked as a radio reporter for 1010Wins in New York City.

Before catching the "news bug" Laura was a competitive athlete. She earned her International Relations degree from Syracuse University.

When Laura is not on the air, she enjoys exercise, sports, and spending time with friends and family. Growing up just outside of New York City, Laura is a devoted fan of the NY Giants - but promises not to talk about it too much.