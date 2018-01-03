Kristina Rex (WBZ-TV)

Kristina Rex is a reporter that joined WBZ in August 2018 from Portland, Maine. There she worked as a general assignment reporter, investigative reporter, and fill-in anchor at WCSH. She started her career in New England as well, working as a morning reporter for WLBZ in Bangor, Maine.

In Maine, Kristina reported on a wide variety of topics, including Maine's opioid epidemic, an electric company billing crisis, and the corrupt international business dealings of a local ski mountain. Her reporting on Portland's Unsolved Homicides earned her a Maine Association of Broadcasters award for Enterprise Journalism. She was also honored to travel to Houston in 2017 to cover Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath for KHOU.

An Andover native and a graduate of Phillips Academy and Boston College, Kristina is thrilled to be home, reporting for the station she grew up watching.