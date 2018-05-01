Emmy award winning journalist Kate Merrill is a news anchor for WBZ-TV News weekday mornings. Merrill joined the station in March 2004 after reporting for WNBC-TV in New York.

Merrill began her career as a college intern at WCVB-TV in Boston. Upon graduating she moved to upstate New York to report for WICZ-TV and WIVT-TV.

In 1998 Merrill started working as an anchor and reporter for WKRN-TV in Nashville, TN. During her time in Nashville, she received an Emmy Award for her role in covering the tornado that hit Tennessee in 1999. That same year Merrill also received two awards for her investigative reporting.

After spending five years at WKRN, she returned to the Northeast to work for WNBC-TV in New York. Merrill has won several Emmys for her reporting at WBZ. She has covered every big story in Boston, from the 2013 Marathon bombings, and the 2004 Democratic National Convention, to the 2004 Red Sox World Series win and several Patriots Super Bowls, live from the field.

Merrill is a graduate of Lafayette College and holds a bachelor of arts degree in government and law. In addition to her anchoring and reporting duties, she is a member of the National Charity League. As part of NCL, a mother-daughter organization focused on promoting philanthropy, leadership and culture, Kate and her two teenage daughters volunteer with many local organizations, including The American Red Cross Boston Food Pantry, Open Table and Minuteman Arc.

Kate's husband Mike Dunham is a goalie coach with the Boston Bruins organization and played eleven seasons in the NHL, as a goalie with the New York Rangers, Nashville Predators and New York Islanders. He won a National Championship at the University of Maine.

Originally from Carlisle, MA, Merrill's great grandfather was editor of the Boston Globe.