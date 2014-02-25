Ed Davis WBZ-TV

Edward ("Ed") F. Davis, III, former Commissioner of the Boston Police Department and current fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, has joined WBZ-TV News as a Security Analyst.

As WBZ-TV News' Security Analyst, Davis will contribute expert analysis exclusively to WBZ-TV News' local coverage of legal issues, trials, and law enforcement news. Davis' experience will add perspective and insight unlike any other analyst in the market. Some local landmark stories to which Davis plans to provide non-evidentiary analysis include: the trial of Boston Marathon Bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev; the Aaron Hernandez trial; homeland security as well as domestic and international terror threats; police response in emergency situations; security around Boston's big events like the Boston Marathon, July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, Head of the Charles, and First Night.

Davis has 36 years of distinguished law enforcement experience, most recently as Commissioner of the Boston Police Department for seven years (2006-2013). In the first three years of his tenure as Commissioner, shootings were reduced by 40%. Over the span of seven years, serious crime was reduced by more than 30%. Davis began his career in 1978 with the Lowell Police Department as a patrol officer. He was promoted through the ranks, serving as a Detective, Detective Sergeant, and then Detective Lieutenant before being promoted to Captain in 1992. Then Captain Davis was in charge of Community Policing and Commander of a combined federal, state and local Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit.

Davis earned his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from New Hampshire College in 1986 and a Masters of Arts in criminal justice in 1990 from Anna Maria College. In 2013, Davis was awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree by Suffolk University. He has participated in many programs at Harvard University and was the recipient of the prestigious John B. Pickett Fellowship in Criminal Justice Policy and Management. Davis attended the Kennedy School of Government's Program for Senior Government Executives as well as the Senior Management Institute for Police, sponsored by the Police Executive Research Forum. Davis attended the Law Enforcement Executive Development Association program in 1993 at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He is recipient of numerous awards for community service including: a National Leadership Award from the Police Executive Research Forum, a Better Government Award from the Pioneer Institute, and a Local Hero Award from Community Teamwork, Inc. of Lowell.

A lifelong resident of Lowell, Davis is married to Jane Davis and has three children Edward, Kaitlyn and Phillip.

Follow Ed on Twitter