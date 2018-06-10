David Wade (WBZ-TV)

Multiple award-winning journalist David Wade co-anchors WBZ-TV News at 5PM, 6PM and 11PM.

Over the course of his distinguished broadcast career, Wade has been nominated for dozens of Boston/New England Emmy Awards and has won 25 including two for Best Anchor, two for Best Reporter, and multiple wins for Best Writer.

A Massachusetts native raised in Somerville, Wade previously worked at Boston's WFXT-TV where he was a weekday anchor at 5PM and 10PM. He joined WFXT-TV in 1998 and spent four years as a general assignment reporter before being named anchor.

Before joining WFXT in 1998, Wade was a reporter at WXXA-TV (Fox) in Albany, NY. Before that, he began his broadcast career in 1995 as a reporter at WRNN-TV in Rye Brook, NY.

David is a 1995 graduate of Emerson College with a BA degree in broadcast journalism. He graduated from Tewksbury High School in 1991.