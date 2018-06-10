Watch CBS News
CBS News Boston

David Wade

/ CBS Boston

Wade-2022.jpg
David Wade (WBZ-TV)

Multiple award-winning journalist David Wade co-anchors WBZ-TV News at 5PM, 6PM and 11PM.

Over the course of his distinguished broadcast career, Wade has been nominated for dozens of Boston/New England Emmy Awards and has won 25 including two for Best Anchor, two for Best Reporter, and multiple wins for Best Writer.

A Massachusetts native raised in Somerville, Wade previously worked at Boston's WFXT-TV where he was a weekday anchor at 5PM and 10PM. He joined WFXT-TV in 1998 and spent four years as a general assignment reporter before being named anchor.

Before joining WFXT in 1998, Wade was a reporter at WXXA-TV (Fox) in Albany, NY. Before that, he began his broadcast career in 1995 as a reporter at WRNN-TV in Rye Brook, NY.

David is a 1995 graduate of Emerson College with a BA degree in broadcast journalism. He graduated from Tewksbury High School in 1991.

First published on June 10, 2018 / 11:52 AM

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.