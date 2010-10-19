Dan Roche WBZ-TV

Dan Roche is an award-winning sports anchor and reporter for WBZ-TV News and myTV38 (WSBK-TV).

He is a reporter for WBZ-TV's and The New England Patriots' flagship programs "Patriots All-Access" and "Patriots Gameday" and is a host of "Patriots 5th Quarter" post-game show. Roche is a contributor to WBZ Newsradio 1030AM as well as 98.5-FM The Sports Hub where has has filled in as a host. He also has a sports blog on cbsbostonsports.com, and you can follow Dan on Twitter @RochieWBZ.

Roche won a New England Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Series for "Red Sox This Week," a half-hour Red Sox show that aired on myTV38 and WBZ-TV. He has also been nominated twice for an Emmy Award for Best Sports Reporter in New England. Prior to joining WBZ-TV in September of 1999, he worked as a radio sports talk show host; anchor, reporter and Boston Bruins game host for sister station WBZ Newsradio 1030AM. In addition to WBZ Radio, Roche has worked at WHDH and WRKO Radio in Boston where he hosted Boston Red Sox pre-game and post-game programming. He began his career at Curt Gowdy Broadcasting WCCM/WCGY radio in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Roche has been a leader in Boston sports coverage for two decades. Through the years he has covered many of Boston's most historic moments. His personal list of memorable events he's covered includes: the Patriots Super Bowl in 1996, the Pats' perfect 16-0 regular season finale in New York against the Giants in 2007, the '04 and '07 Red Sox World Series Championships ... he was the only Boston reporter to gain access and ride with the team in the '04 Duck Boat Victory Parade. Roche also covered the Celtics 17th World Championship ride through Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit and Los Angeles. He made three trips to report from the White House with the Red Sox and Celtics. He also covered the Bruins run to their 2011 Stanley Cup title and was on the ice interviewing players, coaches, and front office members following Game 7 in Vancouver. He also was the "pool reporter" for the Bruins Championship parade walking the entire route. Roche was in Albany, NY with the Boston College Hockey team when they won the NCAA Championship 01. He was on hand in Cooperstown, New York, when Carl Yastrzemski and Carlton Fisk were enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Roche was the only Boston TV reporter to tour the Hall with Dennis Eckersley and Wade Boggs just prior to their inductions. He led the coverage nationally in the death of Ted Williams and the Cryogenics case; he enjoyed covering the dedication of the Pesky Pole to good friend Johnny Pesky. Roche covered the Congressional Steroids hearing in March 2005 as well as a special ceremony featuring President George W. Bush where Jackie Robinson was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Roche has given his time as emcee and taken part in numerous charity events through the years including the Jimmy Fund, The American Lung Association, The BoSox Club, The Lazarus House and The Boys & Girls Club both of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and the "Lowell Spinners."

Roche is a graduate of Syracuse University and North Andover High School. He was born in Methuen, Massachusetts, and currently resides in Andover with his wife and two children.