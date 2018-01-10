Christina Hager (WBZ-TV)

Christina Hager is an Emmy award winning investigative reporter with the WBZ-TV News I-Team. She has spent more than two decades covering major breaking news events across the country, including extensive daily coverage of the Coronavirus pandemic. Other notable stories include mass shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary, the Boston Marathon Bombings, the September 11th terrorist attacks, as well as severe weather events from New England to Texas and Florida, and gavel-to-gavel coverage of major New England court cases.

Hager joined WBZ-TV as a general assignment reporter in 1999, after working at WTNH-TV in New Haven, Connecticut. Hager also covered news in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek, Michigan, as well as Bangor, Maine.

Hager graduated from Colby College, and has a master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She lives in Metrowest Boston with her husband and sons.

You can contact Christina at chhager@boston.cbs.com.