Watch CBS News
CBS News Boston

Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

Truitt-2022.jpg
Brandon Truitt (WBZ)

Brandon Truitt is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, RI. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, NC where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

A native of Waynesville, NC, Truitt is a graduate of Western Carolina University where he earned a B.S. in both Broadcast Journalism and Political Science.

First published on January 1, 2018 / 1:32 PM

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.