Brandon Truitt (WBZ)

Brandon Truitt is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, RI. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, NC where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

A native of Waynesville, NC, Truitt is a graduate of Western Carolina University where he earned a B.S. in both Broadcast Journalism and Political Science.