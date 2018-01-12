Emmy award-winning Beth Germano is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News. Born and raised in Massachusetts, Germano has been a New England-based reporter for more than 15 years. She joined WBZ-TV as a freelance reporter in 1996 after reporting for several local television stations including WCVB-TV, New England Cable News, Monitor Cable Channel, WLVI-TV, and WGBH-TV.

Germano also anchored and reported for several radio stations in the region including WRKO-AM and WBUR-FM, the National Public Radio affiliate in Boston, WHJJ-AM in Providence, Rhode Island, WGIR-AM in Manchester, New Hampshire and WLNH-FM/WKZU-AM in Laconia, New Hampshire where she got her start in news.

During her broadcasting career, Germano has been honored with several awards. Most recently, she received a New England Emmy Award as part of WBZ-TV's Outstanding Team Effort, covering the September 11th attacks on New York City.

She was awarded first place from the Rhode Island Associated Press Broadcasters Association, the Tom Phillips UPI New England Broadcasting Award, and several honors from the New Hampshire Associated Press Broadcasters Association.

Germano received a bachelor of arts degree in English and Journalism from the University of New Hampshire, where she graduated magna cum laude. She lives in the Greater Boston area with her husband Lucas and daughters Regina and Anne.