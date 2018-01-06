Watch CBS News
Anna Meiler is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV's weekday morning and noon newscasts.

Meiler joined WBZ-TV in April 2016 from WNYT in Albany, NY where she was a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor. Prior to WNYT, Meiler was a reporter and fill-in anchor for WKTV in Utica, NY where she covered two visits from President Obama and a FEMA-declared flooding disaster in the Mohawk Valley.

Meiler graduated magna cum laude from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a journalism degree and political science minor. She is also a member of the National Honor Society in Journalism and Mass Communication.

You can connect with her on Twitter at @AnnaMeiler.

