Anna Meiler
Anna Meiler is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV's weekday morning and noon newscasts.
Meiler joined WBZ-TV in April 2016 from WNYT in Albany, NY where she was a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor. Prior to WNYT, Meiler was a reporter and fill-in anchor for WKTV in Utica, NY where she covered two visits from President Obama and a FEMA-declared flooding disaster in the Mohawk Valley.
Meiler graduated magna cum laude from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a journalism degree and political science minor. She is also a member of the National Honor Society in Journalism and Mass Communication.
You can connect with her on Twitter at @AnnaMeiler.
