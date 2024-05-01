Alyssa Andrews CBS Boston

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews joined the WBZ-TV Next Weather team in September 2023.

Growing up in the Midwest, Alyssa experienced many severe thunderstorms right at home. She has since covered everything from hurricanes to tornadoes, nor'easters, ice storms, historic droughts, and extreme heat waves.

Alyssa earned a master's degree in meteorology from Mississippi State University. There, she became a member of Gamma Theta Upsilon, an International Geographical Honors Society.

Before going back to school for meteorology, Alyssa was a sports reporter covering high school basketball, NFL, NBA, NCAA basketball, and IndyCar. She graduated from Indiana University with two bachelor's degrees in telecommunications and social media journalism.

Before joining WBZ, Alyssa worked as a meteorologist and news reporter for several TV stations in Indianapolis and Kentucky.

Storm chasing is one of her favorite activities during convective season. She has chased tornadoes, auroras, eclipses, and snowstorms.

Alyssa lives in the Greater Boston area and is excited to explore all that New England has to offer.