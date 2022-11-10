Zoo New England auctioning off art made by animals
BOSTON - Paintings created by animals at the Franklin Park and Stone Zoos are up for auction in time for the holidays.
The paintings include abstract art from a playful red panda, a hoof print from Inocencio the hippo and finger-painting from gorilla Little Joe.
Proceeds from the art auction will go back to the animals.
