Zoo New England auctioning off art made by animals

BOSTON - Paintings created by animals at the Franklin Park and Stone Zoos are up for auction in time for the holidays.

The paintings include abstract art from a playful red panda, a hoof print from Inocencio the hippo and finger-painting from gorilla Little Joe.

Proceeds from the art auction will go back to the animals.  

First published on November 9, 2022 / 11:33 PM

