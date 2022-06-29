Russian-owned Beacon Hill hair salon sponsoring Ukrainian refugee, 14-year-old daughter

BOSTON -- Marina Melnikova has never forgotten the kindness that was shown to her when she arrived in the United States from Russia under refugee status at just 12 years old

"I came with my brother and my dad. It was just three of us and we came under really poor circumstances. I do remember a lot of people helping us out, so I do know the magnitude of someone even just giving you something and how it feels and how you can remember it for the rest of your life," Melnikova told WBZ.

Twenty years later, Melnikova is now a naturalized American citizen and the owner of Zena Rose hair salon in Beacon Hill.

When Russia began its war on Ukraine in February, Melnikova decided the salon would sponsor refugees Yulia Vorobiova and her 14-year-old daughter Anastasia.

"She's a 15-year hairstylist trained over there in Ukraine and that's actually how we met, through Instagram and the industry itself. I had been admiring her work, we'd been messaging each other back and forth. When the war first hit, they were somewhere in a bunker in Ukraine. They were really scared, they couldn't go back home to get their stuff, they were running out of supplies."

Yulia Vorobiova and her 14-year-old daughter Anastasia. Yulia Vorobiova

Melnikova and the team at Zena Rose jumped into action.

Business Manager Carolyn Schultz created informational pamphlets to hand out to the clients. Nearby Beacon Hill businesses started rallying around the effort, hanging pamphlets and the Ukrainian flag in their storefronts.

"Being able to do this and see how much opportunity and joy you can bring someone coming from another country coming out of a war is mind-blowing," Schultz told WBZ.

"We've been able to find her an apartment, furniture. We've got bags of clothes downstairs for her so when she arrives, I want her to feel as set up for success as possible. I think I'm mostly excited for her daughter because she's going to learn so much so quickly and just change her life," Melnikova said.

"She actually left me a long message; she was crying. She said no one has ever helped her in this way and that she's so grateful. It was very touching."

Yulia's husband is staying behind in Ukraine to fight in the war. Until she and her daughter arrive, Melnikova said they will continue to communicate in Russian through Whats App. Yulia does not speak English, but Melnikova says her 15 years of experience as a hairstylist and her life experiences will make her a valuable team member.

"Everyone is compassionate to her situation and how much she had to go through to just have a chance at a regular job that we all take for granted every single day. I want her to understand that America is about the land of opportunity. It's been that way for me, and I hope it is the same for her," said Melnikova.

A GoFundMe has been created for Yulia and Anastasia. Zena Rose is also seeking furniture, clothing, and food donations.