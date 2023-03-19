Zdeno Chara to run Boston Marathon for Team Hoyt, Thomas E. Smith Foundation

BOSTON - Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara is trading his skates for sneakers and running the Boston Marathon next month.

"EXCITING NEWS!" Chara posted to Instagram on Sunday. "I'm so happy to announce that I am running my very first marathon, and what better first marathon than the Boston Marathon on April 17th!"

The Stanley Cup champion is supporting two local charities: Andover's Thomas E. Smith Foundation, which supports people living with paralysis, and The Hoyt Foundation.

"Dick and Rick Hoyt made an incredible impact on millions of people worldwide and personally helped to motivate us to our 2011 Stanley Cup Championship," Chara wrote.

The Hoyts were Boston Marathon fixtures since 1980, when Dick first pushed his son, born a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, in the race for the first time. They ran their final Boston Marathon together in 2014. Sadly, Dick died in 2021.

Chara is encouraging his fans to donate to both organizations ahead of the race.

"Hope to see you along the course, come cheer us on!" he wrote.