Zdeno Chara signs one-day contract to retire with Bruins

BOSTON -- Zdeno Chara is returning to the Boston Bruins -- at least for one day. Chara signed a one-day contract with the team on Tuesday and will now retire as a member of the Bruins.

Chara made the announcement on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. The Bruins will hold a press conference with their former captain Tuesday afternoon at TD Garden.

"After 25 seasons of professional hockey 1,680 NHL regular season games, 200 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and hundreds of international games I am proud to announce my decision to retire from the National Hockey League. In doing so, I am honored to return to TD Garden today to sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins and officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family," Chara wrote. "There are so many people that have helped contribute to my success, including all of you, and I look forward to properly thanking everyone this afternoon."

Chara played 14 of his 24 NHL seasons with the Bruins. He was named team captain after signing a five-year, $37.5 million contract with Boston in 2006, and immediately changed the culture of the franchise upon his arrival. The Bruins made the playoffs in 11 of his 14 seasons with the team, and won a Stanley Cup in 2011 with the 6-foot-9 behemoth fronting the team's defense. Boston made two other Cup Finals during Chara's tenure, in 2013 and 2019.

Chara ranks first among the Bruins in games played (1,023), plus-minus rating (+240), penalty minutes (1,055), and time on ice per game (24:29). Big Z finished his Boston career with 148 goals and 333 assists for 481 points.

Last February, as a member of the New York Islanders, Chara set the NHL record for games played by a defenseman at 1,652 games. He's also the tallest player to ever suit up in the NHL.

Chances are Chara's No. 33 will be lifted to the rafters at TD Garden sometime in the near future.