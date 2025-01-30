Zdeno Chara reportedly joining Bruins as a front office consultant, mentor for players

BOSTON -- Zdeno Chara is rejoining the Boston Bruins, though the 47-year-old will not be locking down the blue line with a Spoked-B on his chest.

Chances are Chara could still take the ice for the Bruins, but that isn't what his role will be this time around. Chara is set to rejoin the organization as a front office consultant and a mentor to Boston's players, according to Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed the team is exploring an advisory role with Chara in a statement to the Globe on Wednesday.

"The Boston Bruins are excited to be exploring the opportunity to welcome Zdeno Chara in an advisory role that supports our players and coaches," Sweeney said in the statement. "We have had an open invitation and ongoing dialogue with Zdeno to return in some capacity whenever he felt it was right for both he and his family. Zdeno recently indicated he has interest to help and be involved. While his schedule and role are still unfolding, we believe he can make a positive impact on the organization as a mentor to our players and advisor to our coaching staff."

Chara signed a one-day contract to retire a member of the Bruins in 2022, and said he would like to return to the franchise at some point. It looks like he's ready for the next chapter of his career, as Chara was at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday to check out the team's optional practice.

It sounds like Chara could become a fixture at the team's practice facility and TD Garden in the near future.

Zdeno Chara's Boston Bruins career



Chara changed the culture of the Bruins franchise when the 6-foot-9 defenseman signed a five-year, $37.5 million contract with the team in 2006. He was named team captain upon his arrival, and won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman after the 2008-09 season.

Chara helped the Bruins make the playoffs in 11 of his 14 seasons in Boston, including the team's dramatic run to a Stanley Cup title in 2011. The Bruins made two other Cup Finals during Chara's tenure, in 2013 and 2019.

Big Z sits atop the Boston record books in a number of categories, ranking first in games played (1,023), plus-minus rating (+240), penalty minutes (1,055), and time on ice per game (24:29). Chara last played for the Bruins during the 2019-20 season, and finished his Boston career with 148 goals and 333 assists for 481 points.

Chara, who is the tallest player to ever suit up in the NHL, also owns the league's record for games played by a defenseman at 1,652 games. He'll be eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame this summer, and will likely get in on his first time on the ballot.

Chara still lives in Massachusetts, though he's stayed busy in his retired life by running a number of marathons and Ironman triathlons around the globe. He ran his second Boston Marathon in 2024, and shaved seven minutes off his previous finish time.

He'll soon be providing insight for the Boston front office and mentor Bruins players as the franchise looks to get back to being Stanley Cup contenders on an annual basis.