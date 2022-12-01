Watch CBS News
Sports

Boston College's Zay Flowers announces that he will declare for NFL Draft

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Zay Flowers is off to the NFL. Boston College's all-time leading receiver has announced that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Flowers had a year of eligibility left at Boston College, but will forgo that to play football on Sundays next year. He made the announcement on his social media accounts Thursday afternoon.

Flowers is coming off an incredible 2022 campaign for the Eagles where he caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. Over his four years at Boston College, he set school records with 200 catches and 3,056 yards. His 29 touchdown receptions are also tied for the most in Eagles history, while his 31 total touchdowns rank sixth in the school's record book.

Now the 5-foot-10, 172-pound playmaker will take his game to the next level. He is currently projected to be selected sometime on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 3:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.