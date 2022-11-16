Zay Flowers is rewriting the record book at Boston College

By Mike Uva, WBZ-TV Sports

BOSTON -- In a world where the transfer portal keeps growing, Boston College's Zay Flowers could have hit the reset button in hopes of raising his draft stock.

Instead, the wide receiver chose to stay put in Chestnut Hill.

"No matter how hard it gets, how tough it gets, just want to finish something you started," Flowers told WBZ-TV's Mike Uva on Tuesday.

It's paid off for Flowers, who is fresh off a 7-catch, 130-yard, two-touchdown performance in BC's upset win over NC State last Saturday. He leads the ACC with 921receiving yards this season and is second in both receptions (67) and touchdowns (10).

"Despite a really down season a lot of guys in his situation would've probably turned it off or focus on the draft right now. But rather, he turned it on and played probably his best game last week," Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley said of Flowers and his performance against the Wolfpack. "He practiced harder than anybody today."

The fourth-youngest child of 14, it's a mentality that Flowers learned at a young age.

"We played hard. Everything we did we played hard," he said. "We'd have family events and everybody would be racing down the street. Everybody trying to see who'd win it, my dad standing out there watching and laughing. So everything we did we made it competitive."

.@BCFootball's Zay Flowers (@ZayFlowers) is proving that loyalty and commitment can still get you far in life. @wbzsports pic.twitter.com/jHRWf98FWG — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) November 15, 2022

Competing has led Flowers to become Boston College's all-time leader with 2,900 receiving yards. With two more games to go, he's not done rewriting the history books yet, just two catches shy of Alex Amidon's career reception record of 191. He's just one touchdown away from matching Kelvin Martin's record 29 career receiving scores.

"You can do anything you want no matter where you're at," he said. "It's just about you competing and getting what you want out of the situation that that you think is good for you."

Flowers will have another shot to boost his draft stock this weekend as he and Boston College look to accomplish something that the Eagles haven't done since 2007: Beat Notre Dame in South Bend. He'll close out his Eagles career Nov. 26 when BC welcomes Syracuse to end the season.

After his college career is over, there's a good chance that Flowers will be playing his football on Sundays.