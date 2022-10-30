Zach Wilson seems to have Patriots revenge on his mind after Sunday's ugly loss

BOSTON -- Zach Wilson's first interception on Sunday was pretty bad. His second was even worse. His third? Well, you could say it was the worst of them all.

The second-year quarterback did rack up 355 passing yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort against the Patriots, but anyone watching the game can assure you that stats do indeed lie.

Nevertheless, Wilson spoke after the game and appeared to already have his sights set on getting revenge against the Patriots.

During his postgame press conference, Wilson cut off a question about Jets players saying they wanted to get some payback against the Patriots for apparently running up the score against them last season.

"Yeah," Wilson said, "we'll have these guys in two weeks."

Zach Wilson: "Yeah, we'll have these guys in two weeks" pic.twitter.com/uaBgyiyZqH — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 30, 2022

The Jets will get a chance to atone for Sunday's loss in Week 11, when the two teams square off in Foxboro. (The Jets play the Bills next week, which should be no picnic.)

And despite Wilson now having thrown two touchdowns and seven interceptions while going 0-3 against the Patriots in his young career, he appears to be quite confident in his chances for this year's rematch.