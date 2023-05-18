YouTube TV malfunction prevents fans from watching Celtics-Heat fourth quarter
BOSTON -- The ending of Game 1 between the Celtics and Heat was fairly captivating. Not everybody got to see it.
A malfunction led to TNT not working on YouTube TV in the fourth quarter, when the Heat were trying to fend off a furious Celtics charge. As expected, frustrated users took to Twitter to vent their anger.
YouTube TV representatives were busy responding to complaints, but they only offered the following reply: "appreciate this report! we're passing this along rn!"
YouTube also sent out a general announcement, instead of responding to each complaint individually.
The situation was not good for the streaming platform, and it also led to users immediately sharing their concern that such issues might crop up during NFL Sundays. YouTube TV just secured the NFL's Sunday Ticket package. And while an NBA Eastern Conference Finals game is a big deal, it pales in comparison to the ratings juggernaut that is the NFL.
For now, the issue isn't clear. What is clear is that the Heat won the game. YouTube TV subscribers are hoping they'll get to actually see the conclusion of Game 2 on Friday night.
