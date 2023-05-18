YouTube TV malfunction prevents fans from watching Celtics-Heat fourth quarter

BOSTON -- The ending of Game 1 between the Celtics and Heat was fairly captivating. Not everybody got to see it.

A malfunction led to TNT not working on YouTube TV in the fourth quarter, when the Heat were trying to fend off a furious Celtics charge. As expected, frustrated users took to Twitter to vent their anger.

Somebody who doesn’t have YouTube TV tell me what’s happening in this Celtics game. Stuck on Little Mermaid preview for ten mins. — James Toscano (@Jimmy_Toscano) May 18, 2023

YouTube tv making me watch this Little Mermaid commercial 100x instead of the Heat-Celtics pic.twitter.com/AFwskmyDFc — Beanie Seagull (@DaBlackHoward) May 18, 2023

YouTube TV is the worst — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) May 18, 2023

YouTube TV representatives were busy responding to complaints, but they only offered the following reply: "appreciate this report! we're passing this along rn!"

appreciate this report! we're passing this along rn! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 18, 2023

YouTube also sent out a general announcement, instead of responding to each complaint individually.

if you have an issue watching the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game on TNT, we’re aware of it & our team is working on a fix - thx so much for your patience! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 18, 2023

The situation was not good for the streaming platform, and it also led to users immediately sharing their concern that such issues might crop up during NFL Sundays. YouTube TV just secured the NFL's Sunday Ticket package. And while an NBA Eastern Conference Finals game is a big deal, it pales in comparison to the ratings juggernaut that is the NFL.

YouTube TV stopped working country-wide during the final minutes of Heat/Celtics tonight.



With the NFL moving Sunday Ticket exclusively to YouTube TV, they're banking this won't happen come September. pic.twitter.com/uXuGyIEC7w — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 18, 2023

A total disaster. You drop channels, including MLB Network, and raise the prices for that @YouTubeTV. Brutal, just brutal. Imagine this happening during the NFL season with Sunday Ticket. Or if Peacock craps out during this NFL playoff game. https://t.co/mJkEvOkmcN — Christopher Gasper (@cgasper) May 18, 2023

For now, the issue isn't clear. What is clear is that the Heat won the game. YouTube TV subscribers are hoping they'll get to actually see the conclusion of Game 2 on Friday night.