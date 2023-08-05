'YouthINK' gives students from Ireland and Boston the chance to shine onstage

BOSTON - Before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company puts on its final Shakespeare on the Common performance this season, a group of teenagers will get a taste of the big stage.

The non-profit "YouthINK" is hosting a theater workshop for students from Ireland and Boston, where they'll also get ask questions to the actors from this year's performance of "Macbeth." The teens will even get a chance to put on mini performances on the Macbeth stage.

The organization's founder said it's a great way to get kids involved in the arts.

"It's the first time to be able to be front and center and see the magic that happens when you're part of a performance that has many layers and a lot of meaning," said Christy Cashman, the founder of YouthINK.

The teens will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The final performance of Macbeth is set for later at 8 p.m.