Young Red Sox fan throws gifted foul ball back at game

BOSTON - Father's Day at Fenway brought families from all over Massachusetts to watch the Red Sox take on the Yankees but for one family, the day was almost a disaster until it wasn't.

The Mulligan family celebrated Father's Day at Fenway during Sunday's doubleheader vs. the Yankees.

"Going to a Red Sox-Yankees game on Father's Day is a special thing. My wife, Jaime, is the one who bought the tickets and it was a nice surprise," said Pat Mulligan.

But the game wasn't the only surprise in store for the family sitting in left field right above the Green Monster.

"Next thing I know, whoa, there was a ball there," said Mulligan.

A fly ball landed just a few rows in front of the Mulligans and was picked up by a fan who gave the ball to Mulligan's boys.

"He very graciously turned around and handed the ball to Charlie," said Mulligan.

Charlie, who plays catch with Dad all the time, did what you're supposed to do when someone gives you a baseball.

"He knows when he gets a baseball, you throw it, he launched it into left field," said Mulligan.

Jack said he was just throwing it to the players. Chaos ensued and older brother, Jack, was incredibly emotional over the lost ball and the crowd was too.

"I was upset at my brother at the time. I know people in the Green Monster looked at us, everybody was laughing," said Jack.

But the Red Sox made sure Jack and his family had the last laugh, sending up signed baseball and a game-worn jersey from Will Middlebrooks and Kenley Jansen.

"I've never had one of these before and I've always wanted one. I think I'll remember it forever," said Jack.