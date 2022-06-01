Clip of young Jaylen Brown in awe of Warriors in NBA Finals resurfaces

BOSTON -- Still 25 years old, Celtics star Jaylen Brown is still a young man. But six years ago, he was of course much younger. He also had dreams of getting exactly where he is today.

We know this now after a clip of Brown from 2016 has resurfaced on social media. In the clip, a 19-year-old Brown is borderline awestruck as he takes in warmups before a game in the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brown looks like your average fan, taking videos and pictures and soaking in the moment.

"I can't wait to see the Finals. One day I want to be in the same situation as these guys," Brown says to the camera. "I'm watching Steph Curry warm up. I'm watching Andre Iguodala warm up. Right now, I feel kind of excited."

Brown ended his brief interview with a bold proclamation: "I want to get here so bad. I will be here."

A few weeks after that moment, Brown was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the third overall pick. He made the All-Rookie team the following season, and he made his first All-Star Game in 2021.

Now, Brown is where he predicted he'd be, playing against Stephen Curry (and Andre Iguodala, to a much lesser extent) in the NBA Finals. Not many people get to make their dreams come true in that way, especially as quickly as Brown has with the Celtics. The dream will fully come to fruition Thursday night, when the series tips off in San Francisco.