Study Says More Young Adults Receiving Prescriptions For Anxiety Meds Than Ever Before

BOSTON (CBS) - Young adults are increasingly receiving prescriptions for anxiety, according to a study done in the United Kingdom.

Although it's no surprise that more people are anxious now than ever before, this new study was based on data obtained before the pandemic.

Researchers analyzed data on 2.5 million people in primary care practices around the U.K. and found a sharp rise in prescriptions for anxiety medications between 2008 and 2018, especially among young adults ages 18 to 35.

So why are more anxiety-related prescriptions being written for young adults?

Undoubtedly, more people are feeling stressed and overwhelmed, but the condition is also now easier to diagnose and there's probably a greater acceptance of medication than in years past.

However, experts caution certain medications, like benzodiazepines or sedatives, should not be used on a long-term basis. So if you have anxiety, talk to your primary care doctor about the safest and most effective treatments.