Could yoga provide more health benefits than previously thought?

BOSTON - New research finds that doing yoga could provide many more physical and mental health benefits than previously thought.

Yoga is a unique exercise in that it combines movement, breathing, and meditation which stimulates both your body and your mind. WebMD spoke to a number of experts and looked at the latest research and found mounting evidence that yoga can help improve many health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, irritable bowel syndrome, osteoarthritis, and menopause. It may also elevate your mood, reduce stress, anxiety, and depression and improve cognition.

Almost anyone can do it regardless of your physical ability or age. You can also do it almost anywhere - you can join a class or you can use a variety of online resources in the comfort of your home. And you don't need any fancy equipment, just a mat to get started.