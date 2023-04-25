Watch CBS News
Yo-Yo Ma plays private concert for kids, staff at Boston Children's Hospital

BOSTON - There was a private concert for patients and doctors at Boston Children's Hospital on Monday with one of the world's most famous musicians.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma not only performed multiple pieces but also answered questions from the kids. The hospital also streamed the performance for patients who could not leave their rooms.

The performance was a "thank you" for hospital staff because Ma's great-niece Eloise recently received life-saving care at the hospital. Ma also said he was once a patient at Boston Children's and it was his pleasure to return. 

