Yelp's Top 100 places to eat includes 3 New England restaurants

BOSTON - Yelp has released its "Top 100 Places To Eat" for 2024, and three New England restaurants made the list.

Union Park Pizza in Boston was No. 90 in the ranking. The pizzeria that opened in the South End in 2018 before moving to Newbury Street in 2022 is known for its unique flavor combinations.

"The dough and sauce at this Back Bay pizzeria are made in house daily-using organic flour, tomatoes, and wine imported from Italy, plus locally sourced herbs and vegetables," Yelp says.

Some of the specialty pizzas highlighted by Yelp include "The Neighborhood with Sausage" made with ricotta, caramelized onions and local mushrooms, "The Pesto Veg" and the "Chicken Bacon Ranch."

Union Park Pizza has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Yelp based on 168 reviews.

"Crust is thin while remaining just sturdy enough to hold the toppings, with a delightful crisp on the bottom," a recent review from a customer reads. "Basically, everything about this pizza is thoughtful and excellent."

Maple Soul in Rochester, Vermont was ranked 46th with 4.9 stars on Yelp.

"Vermont comfort meets Southern soul at this quaint hyper-local, farm-to-table farmhouse," Yelp writes.

Every soul food favorite like hush puppies and mac & cheese includes a Vermont ingredient like Cabot Creamery butter or locally tapped maple syrup.

One review from last year says "prices are exceptionally fair" and "Maple Soul will blow your expectations away." Another visitor said the food was so good they came back the very next night for more.

The New England eatery finishing highest on the list at No. 42 was Shannon's Unshelled in Boothbay, Maine. The seasonal seafood shack's lobster rolls are said to be "absolutely one of the best in the state of Maine," according to Yelp, with locally caught lobster meat that is fresh picked every day.

"Lobster rolls are pricey these days, but we felt the portion size was generous and contained quality meat (tails, knuckles and claws," a review says.

Shannon's also serves up fried claims, fish and shrimp along with a Maine blueberry coleslaw. The 4.8-star spot (based on 284 reviews) will reopen in May.

Yelp says the ranking was made up from community submissions and curated by its employees to come up with a "quirky, interesting and unique" list. Click here to see what other restaurants made the cut.