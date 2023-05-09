Inside Salem's Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie, the oldest in America
Dating back to the early 1800's, Salem's Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie claims to be America's oldest candy company. In the video above, New England Living Host Rachel Holt learns all about their unique origin story and the history behind their famous handmade candies. She also gets a firsthand look at their time-honored process and learns some inside secrets to their continued success.
