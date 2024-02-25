Video shows Massachusetts police officers breaking into car engulfed in flames; driver due in court
YARMOUTH - A driver on Cape Cod is due in court after police said he fled the scene of a fiery car crash in Yarmouth.
Police body camera video shows five officers breaking into the car that was engulfed in flames. After smashing the driver's window, they saw the car was unoccupied.
The driver, identified as 42-year-old Arthur Garabrant, was found at a nearby home. Police issued him a summons for negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.