Video shows Massachusetts police officers breaking into car engulfed in flames; driver due in court

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

YARMOUTH - A driver on Cape Cod is due in court after police said he fled the scene of a fiery car crash in Yarmouth.

Police body camera video shows five officers breaking into the car that was engulfed in flames. After smashing the driver's window, they saw the car was unoccupied.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Arthur Garabrant, was found at a nearby home. Police issued him a summons for negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 11:19 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

