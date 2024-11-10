Can Yannick Ngakoue help the Patriots' pass rush?

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots claimed veteran pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. It's a move the Patriots hope will give the team's defense a jolt for the rest of the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old Ngakoue was cut by Baltimore following Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, and the Ravens had hoped to sign him to their practice squad. But the Patriots -- who at 2-7 have the No. 1 waiver claim in the NFL -- swooped in and added the former Pro Bowler.

Who is Yannick Ngakoue?

Ngakoue was a third-round pick by the Jaguars in 2016, and had a strong four-year run in Jacksonville. The edge-rusher racked up 37.5 sacks over 63 games with the Jags, including a career-best 12 sacks in 2017 when he made his only Pro Bowl. Ngakoue led the NFL with six forced fumbles in 2017.

Ngakoue has bounced around a lot since his run with the Jaguars. He played for the Vikings and the Ravens in 2020, racking up eight sacks between the two teams. He had 10 sacks and 23 QB hits for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, and then 9.5 sacks for the Chicago Bears in 2022. His numbers dipped as a member of the Chicago Bears last season when Ngakoue had just four sacks and seven QB hits over 13 games.

He rejoined the Ravens for a second time this season, and Ngakoue had 1.5 sacks, four QB hits, and seven total pressures over five games. For his career, Ngakoue has 70.5 sacks and 146 QB hits over 128 games.

Can Ngakoue help the Patriots' pass rush?

Ngakoue isn't the player he was with the Jaguars, but the fact the Ravens hoped to keep him around indicates he's got something left. The 4-6 Cincinnati Bengals also tried to claim Ngakoue off waivers, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

It's a difficult situation for him, going from a 7-3 Ravens team with Super Bowl aspirations to a 2-7 Patriots team. But he'll have motivation as he's playing for his next contract.

The New England pass rush could use a boost too, with the third-fewest sacks in the NFL at just 16 over the first nine weeks. Ngakoue should be able to give the defense a little more of a threat to get to the quarterback, and potentially make life easier on fellow edge rushers Keion White, Deatrich Wise, and Anfernee Jennings.

We'll see how much Ngakoue has left in the tank, but the move has little risk for the Patriots and would pay off if he can give the pass rush anything the rest of the way in 2024.

Patriots release Raekwon McMillan

To make room for Ngakoue on the roster, the Patriots released linebacker Raekwon McMillan. It was a bit of a surprising move, as McMillan replaced injured captain Ja'Whaun Bentley after he suffered a season-ending injury in September. He was the team's starting inside linebacker from Weeks 3-6, and McMillan was a core special-teams player in New England. But he struggled on defense, and McMillan eventually lost his starting gig to special teamer Christian Elliss.

The move to claim Ngakoue and release McMillan came on the same day that Elliss was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, which will leave the New England defense shorthanded in Week 10. (Ngakoue is obviously inactive Sunday against the Bears.) Sione Takitaki, who has been working his way back from a knee injury after signing with the team in the offseason, could be in line for a much bigger role against Chicago on Sunday.

